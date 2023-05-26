Woman's daughter is only one excluded from 'child-free' wedding; suspects ableism.

Tracy got married recently, and she told me the wedding was child free. I have a daughter Ella (12 f) and asked Tracy if she could come, but she said sorry, she and her partner were sticking to the rules. I managed to arrange for Ella to stay at a friend's house for a couple of days, since the wedding was in a different city.

So I went to the wedding and I saw quite a few older children, including my other siblings' kids. I know this sounds like I should've known from before from my other siblings, but I never thought to ask them 'oh are your kids going'. I did ask my brother at the wedding and he said he was told the child free limit was only for really young kids, the disruptive ages.