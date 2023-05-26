Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman's daughter is only one excluded from 'child-free' wedding; suspects ableism.

Woman's daughter is only one excluded from 'child-free' wedding; suspects ableism.

Amy Goldberg
May 26, 2023 | 10:21 AM
ADVERTISING

'AITA for 'ambushing' my sister at her wedding reception, because she told me her wedding was child free when it actually wasn't?'

My (46 m) sister Tracy (29 f) and I aren't close, but we have a good relationship (at least before this all happened).

Tracy got married recently, and she told me the wedding was child free. I have a daughter Ella (12 f) and asked Tracy if she could come, but she said sorry, she and her partner were sticking to the rules. I managed to arrange for Ella to stay at a friend's house for a couple of days, since the wedding was in a different city.

So I went to the wedding and I saw quite a few older children, including my other siblings' kids. I know this sounds like I should've known from before from my other siblings, but I never thought to ask them 'oh are your kids going'. I did ask my brother at the wedding and he said he was told the child free limit was only for really young kids, the disruptive ages.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content