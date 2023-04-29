Woman expects to be in best friend's wedding, they ask her new BF instead. AITA?

Sometimes planning a wedding can feel like you are in a heist movie.

There are intense deadlines, emotional booby traps and intricate maneuvers required to pull off your perfect day. One woman was incredibly hurt when she found out she was not going to be a part of the team at her longtime friend's wedding. But, she was very surprised to learn that her new boyfriend would be selected for the wedding party in her place.

AITA for being angry that I wasn't asked to be in the wedding party?

adorableeggplant1029

One of my (28F) best friends, Mark (28M), just got engaged and he and his fiancée are planning to get married next Spring. For context, Mark and I have been good friends since high school.