Woman expects to be in best friend's wedding, they ask her new BF instead. AITA?

There are intense deadlines, emotional booby traps and intricate maneuvers required to pull off your perfect day. One woman was incredibly hurt when she found out she was not going to be a part of the team at her longtime friend's wedding. But, she was very surprised to learn that her new boyfriend would be selected for the wedding party in her place.
One of my (28F) best friends, Mark (28M), just got engaged and he and his fiancée are planning to get married next Spring. For context, Mark and I have been good friends since high school.
My boyfriend (28M) has also really bonded with Mark over the past two years of us dating, and they regularly go golfing together. We have also done lots of couples' vacations/dates/outings together and were seemingly very close to Mark and his fiancée.