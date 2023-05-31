Woman finds out mom served 8mo leftovers at sister's wedding. AITA? UPDATED

My husband (27m) and I (26f) were married eight months ago. We had a BIG wedding with lots of food and drinks and people. I knew we would likely have leftovers, so had arranged for them to be donated to the soup kitchen we sometimes work with, however, my mom went behind my back and took most of it with her. I didn't really know what happened to the food.
Until now.
My sister Callie (30f) got married over the long weekend. She didn't want to mess with any of the planning and- knowing how my mom was during my wedding- decided to let our mom take over the whole thing.
All we had to do was show up where we were told and party.