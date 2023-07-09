Indian woman's SIL pouts that her 'extravagant' wedding will outshine hers. AITA?

Later my brother called and said that she's really sad and that I should have lied or changed the topic. I'm a really bad liar and I don't know how I could have changed the topic when she was there to see my dresses.

My SIL and I have been good friends since before she was with my brother and she's always been very emotional. She'll probably be over it by Monday at the latest but I feel bad about upsetting her. AITA?

NTA, though i am curious about why she and your brother felt like they had to decline help from your parents. When there's that big a disparity between wedding budgets and family support it's usually because there's some underlying tension somewhere.