Bride curses out flower girl at wedding; sends her away sobbing. AITA? UPDATED

Mom and Dad went quiet then apologized. They said that they were going to have a word with Liz when she got back from the honeymoon and then had a nice chat with T about the things she saw and did. We drove home Sunday morning and that was that.

Story over, back to the present. T was blown away. “Mom, would I be a bad person for unfriending her and blocking her a**?” I said no and we went back to enjoying some Mom and Daughter time.

RamenNoodles620

Your sister is a crazy one. Did she expect your daughter to only be there specifically for the couple minutes of going down the aisle as the flower girl?

EveryFairyDies

Um, yes! What do you think, she wanted a kid there to pull all the attention away from her? No, the kid should only be there for the necessary few minutes and then fuck off to whatever kid-land that’s far away from the wedding and party, duh.

(Imagine that said with an entitled Valley-girl accent)