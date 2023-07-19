Woman complains 'greedy' sister won't let her bring BF to wedding, Reddit calls her bluff.

This is probably going to be long, apologies in advance. (FYI, sister is in a same-sex relationship to save confusion over pronouns)
My sister is getting married in September this year. I am a Bridesmaid however it's been difficult to be super involved in the planning because she lives a 12 hour drive north from me.
When she got engaged about 1.5 years ago I was dating my ex and it was known that he would be my plus one.
After we broke up, I mentioned to my mum that I would bring my lifelong best friend and she thought this was a sweet idea. My mum randomly told my sister over the phone and again, no issues.
A few days later it all blew up and it would seem that my sister told her fiance and she said she wasn't comfortable having a stranger at her wedding, even though this person is no stranger to my sister or our family. I bit my tongue and accepted their decision.
Last month, my sister was in town to pick up her wedding dress so my mum and I went out for lunch with her. After my mum asked how the wedding planning was going, my sister broke into tears and admitted that she and her fiance have been frivolously spending the $15,000 that my parents gifted them for the wedding.
My sisters words were... 'I have an impulse shopping problem and I needed money to pay my mortgage repayments'. She was quite upset and said she was sorry. My mum was kind and gentle to her face but VERY angry behind her back.
My mum has not told my father about the money issues becasue she knows he will react badly. My sisters fiance's parents also gifted them $15,000 so it's not like they didn't have an extensive budget. My sister has since applied for a $15,000 loan and is still complaining about how they won’t be able to afford a honeymoon.
All in all, I feel she is being incredibly selfish and stupid but my opinions over marriage are very different to hers, I think the whole thing is silly and don't understnad why she needs things to be so extravagent.
This money stuff made me incredibly mad. My parents went guarentor for my sister when she bought her house, leaving no option for me to utilise that if I ever wanted to buy property.
They also put her up in uni residential all throughout her degree becasue she chose to study in a location than where we live. My whole life she’s been given handouts and I feel for me, this is the last straw of me pretending to be ok about it all.
3 months ago I met my current boyfriend. He is a kind, loving, sweet and an incredibly gentle man and I feel very strongly that he is my person. He is just the bees knees. Last weekend was my sisters bridal shower and hens night (more opportunities to spend money…).
My sister's other bridesmaid and maid of honour kind of excluded me in the planning because I don’t live nearby which I was semi ok with.
But about a week before the event they were asking me to transfer hundreds of dollars for venue hire and catering etc. They also sent me links to what they said I needed to buy outfit wise and it was all just very ugly and not clothes I felt comfortable wearing so I politely declined and said I didn’t have the money.
(I do, I just don’t believe it’s my responsibility to pay for it. If they had planned with me from the start, I would have been happy to budget and split costs but this was sprung on me a week before. I also have been spending so much money on flights for the hens and the engagement party earlier this year etc..)
Whilst I was there for the celebrations, my sister reminded me that my hair wasn’t blonde enough. I’ve been transitioning from jet black hair back to my natural blonde because she preferred my hair to be that way for the wedding.
She also demanded that I will get a spray tan for the wedding. Something that I think looks ridiculous on anyone. Demands demands demands…
On the plane on the way up, I said to my mum that I was planning on having a chat with my sister about bringing my boyfriend to the wedding.
My mum interrupted me and said “leave it to me, I’m putting my foot down, he WILL be there, you deserve this..”.. this was very lovely of my mum and so I messaged him straight away letting him know the good news.
In my brain, I figured, they’ve flittered her money away, they will be embarrassed, there’s no way they’re gonna defy her on this one request, it’s the least they could do right? Wrong…
Mum messaged me the next day after she had flown home and said “I’m sorry, it didn’t go well, I’m very upset and very hurt, I’m sorry my darling”.
What the ACTUAL f*ck? My boyfriend being at the wedding impacts absolutely nobody, but him not being there, impacts me greatly.
Would I be the a**hole if I got a bit fiery over this and demanded to my sister that he will be coming? I don’t like ultimatums but I’m at the point where I don’t want to be a bridesmaid or even be there at all if she is going to be so selfish.
All the other bridesmaids are married and will have their partners there and I feel it’s a normal thing for members of the bridal party to have a plus one, AND I’m her g0ddamn sister. I’d understand if I was some co worker or friend asking to bring their partner but I’m her ONLY sibling… HELP
Why would you want to go to a wedding of someone you don’t like - even if it’s your sister.
Stop making your self miserable there is so many issues to unravel in this post.
I’d put my feet where my mouth is and walk away from this dumpster fire. OP can go to the next wedding. Financial instability is a massive indicator for where Sister’s relationship is heading.
And I'd make sure to tell sis that too.
First, I think it's important to clear the elephant in the room that this clearly isn't about the wedding alone. You listed years of reasons why you feel your sister is selfish, irresponsible, and disrespectful.
It's clear that your issue with her lies far deeper than whether you can bring your boyfriend of three months to her wedding or not, and I think that needs to be properly acknowledged before you can really tackle the issue at hand.
This is not a simple 'AITA' situation, because the rift is about much bigger things. You clearly feel that you are in her shadow, and that you've been made to take some hits because of her mistakes.
If we're going to try to look at the wedding alone as the core issue, then I would say you're being an AH about it. You've been with this guy for three months, if the fiance wasn't comfortable with a lifelong family friend, I think it was safe foreshadowing that they wouldn't want to invite your new boyfriend either.
Your mother should never have made a promise to you, and I think you should've known better than to think your mother had final say on that before inviting him yourself. That is your mistake. Frankly - your sister gets to invite who she wants to invite, and if money is tight then I can see why they want to limit extraneous attendance.
And while I'm sure your boyfriend is great, that relationship is still very new. 3 months does not a lifetime make. Would it be nice if they gave you a plus one? Sure, but this is different for every wedding, and their decision not to allow it doesn't necessarily make them assholes. You're clearly more upset about other things. It feels like you're fixating on the plus one issue as the boiling point for all the other problems.
The fact that you even felt the need to explain your sister's financial history as if it is relevant to a plus one issue says a lot about where that relationship is at - i.e., that information is absolutely not relevant to the story, but you clearly feel unresolved with it and therefore feel the lines are blurred.
But, I think you'll see if you take a step back that your real problem are these deeper issues, which honestly might be bigger issues with your parents and their enabling than it is your sister herself. I'd let the plus one thing go and focus on those problems.