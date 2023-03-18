Woman told to babysit all the kids at her sister's wedding; 'you're a teacher.'

Teachers are truly the unsung heroes of the world.

We ask a lot of them and for very little compensation. One kindergarten teacher was shocked when it was assumed that she would be on the clock at her own sister's wedding.

AITA for not wanting to watch a group of kids at my sister’s wedding

strawberry_field22

I (f25) am a Kindergarten teacher I've been teaching for 4 years now and even though It can be exhausting I overall love my job.

My sister (f30) is getting married in 2 weeks. My about-to-be brother-in-law has a sister who lost her husband 6 months ago and has twin daughters (5).