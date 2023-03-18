Woman told to babysit all the kids at her sister's wedding; 'you're a teacher.'

We ask a lot of them and for very little compensation. One kindergarten teacher was shocked when it was assumed that she would be on the clock at her own sister's wedding.
I (f25) am a Kindergarten teacher I've been teaching for 4 years now and even though It can be exhausting I overall love my job.
My sister (f30) is getting married in 2 weeks. My about-to-be brother-in-law has a sister who lost her husband 6 months ago and has twin daughters (5).
I offered to watch the twins during the reception so she can hopefully have some fun. I know the twins and they're overall well behave so I seriously didn't mind if that meant BIL’s sister can have some fun after losing her husband and becoming a single mom 6 months ago.