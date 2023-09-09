Woman refuses to help pay for sis's wedding after she ruined her wedding dress for a 'silly photo.' AITA?

ConsciousFlight7402
Hey Reddit, long time lurker, first time poster.
This situation has been eating me up and I’d really appreciate some outsider perspectives. So, my (28F) sister (26F) and I have had our ups and downs, as most siblings do. However, we’ve been really close the past few years, and I was so excited to have her as my maid of honor for my wedding last year.
Flashback to my wedding day, I had this beautiful dress that I spent a fortune on. After the ceremony and during the reception, I noticed some red wine had been spilled on the bottom of my dress. I was devastated.
I later found out from a bridesmaid that my sister had accidentally knocked over her wine glass when she was trying to take a “funny” photo. She didn’t come forward about it and didn’t even apologize when I confronted her.
Fast forward to now. My sister is getting married and she’s fallen in love with a dress that’s way out of her budget. She asked if I’d help her pay for half of it as her wedding gift. I flat out refused. I brought up how she ruined my dress and didn’t take responsibility, and I feel like I shouldn’t have to contribute towards hers.
Now my family is divided. Half of them think I’m being petty, that I should let go of past grudges. The other half thinks I’m justified. So, AITA for refusing to pay for my sister’s wedding dress after she ruined mine?
Inconceivable44
NTA. The whole background of what happened to your dress at your wedding is irrelevant. You are not obligated to dress your adult sister.
starlurkerx3
Seriously. It really irks me when people tell you what you can get them as a wedding gift. I had this happen to me when the bride wanted me to get her honeymoon flights with my miles. UH, WHAT? Needless to say this did not happen.
Positive-Source8205
I don’t understand why she’d ask you to pay for dress even if she didn’t ruin your dress. NTA.
jansguy68
Wow, lucky sis! She has an entire half of your family believing she is entitled to others paying for 50 percent of the dress! No doubt, they would be more than happy to all chip in to cover the remainder of the cost. NTA.
Complete-Turnip-9150
NTA. It's not your responsibility to pay for any of her dress. She will just have to either find a dress in her budget or find a way to come up with the money to pay for the dress.
Impossible_Trainer48
To the half of the family that thinks that you’re being petty , tell them to pay for it , if they’re so concerned about her dress. Not your problem. NTA.