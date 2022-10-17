Groomsman from hell nearly ruins wedding, ends up passed out in hallway.

I was in my friends wedding a couple of months ago as a bridesmaid. I'm not really sure how to preface this story, because this groomsman was the most wild and attention seeking man I have ever met.

The fact he was friends with sweet special ed teacher bride (Ally) and our nerdy, empathetic, wholesome journalist groom (John) was baffling. Where do I even start?

All of us went to the same college. Most of the bridesmaids and groomsmen were people I was also friends with, except for Mike. I was told by someone Mike has always been "the life of the party