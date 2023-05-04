Woman snaps at parents who tease her for eating healthy, 'I don't want to be like you.'

Being friends with your parents in adulthood usually involves some recalibrating on all sides. They have to recraft the childhood version of you that lives in their heads and work to accept who you've chosen to be as an adult.

And you have to accept their fallibility and limits as other adults who just so happened to raise you. This is all easier said than done.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her parents she exercises so she won't 'end up like them.'

She wrote:

AITA for telling my parents I eat well/exercise regularly because I don’t want to end up like them?

My (f27) parents (m/f mid60s) have had tons of health issues pretty much as long as I can remember. My dad has been at or above 300 pounds for my whole life so he has the health issues that go along with long-term obesity.