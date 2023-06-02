Man vents about how GF gained weight and it 'makes him look bad,' friend shuts him down.

A good vent session is the cornerstone of a healthy friendship.
Everyone has to release a mental load here and there, and knowing you can trust a friend to hear you out can mean the world.
However, as the listener, it can be difficult to know when to simply listen and when to call out a friend's unreliable narration. It's one thing to let them occasionally paint themselves as the good guy in a situation, but it's another thing to allow them to talk badly about someone who doesn't deserve it.
They wrote:
AITA for calling my friend disgusting during a time I was supposed to be supporting him?
My friend James 24 is struggling with his girlfriend. They’ve been together for almost 3 years but he has gotten increasingly unhappy. He asked me to get coffee yesterday so he can do some venting. It’s okay I vent to him too. It’s a cool perk of our friendship. We were drinking our coffee and I was letting him talk and he brought up her weight pretty quickly.