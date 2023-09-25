Pregnant woman gets called 'huge' by stranger in grocery store, replies 'so are you.'

People are supremely weird about pregnant women.

On one hand, there is a collective level of support that most people extend towards pregnant women - offering up seats, smiling in acknowledgment, and expressing excitement about the future baby.

On the other hand, there can be a sense of over-familiarity, people will walk up to pregnant women and touch their bodies as if it's not evasive, they'll exclaim how "big" a woman looks, and ask the most intense health questions. Understandably, pregnant women have complicated feelings about this experience.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for insinuating a woman was fat in response to a comment about her pregnant body. She wrote:

"AITA for insinuating a woman was fat?"