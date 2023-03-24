Teen asks friend to use mobility scooter at the mall, gets accused of fat-shaming.

Confronting a friend about anything weight or fitness-related can be a very bad idea.

Regardless of intentions, singling someone out to imply they move too slow compared to the rest of the group is bound to hurt feelings and create conflict.

However, honesty is the best policy if you need to communicate something. Because if you never get it out in the air, it'll never be dealt with.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if she's wrong for requesting her friend use a mobility scooter.

She wrote:

AITA for telling my friend she either uses the mobility scooter at the mall or stays at home?