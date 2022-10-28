16 people share the most unfair punishment they've ever witnessed or received.

The most effective kinds of punishments are ones that fit the original crime, but sometimes parents, teachers, or employers can let a little power go to their heads...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s the worst punishment you’ve received or witnessed?" people were ready to reveal the funniest, craziest, or overall most painful punishments they've ever seen or endured. To all the teenagers out there who messed up, got grounded and downgraded to a phone without the internet....we're lighting a candle for you.

1.

I made my mom mad over something, I can’t even remember what it was, and while I was gone to work she took my dog and gave it away to someone who lived out of town. This was before the internet was big, so I had no way of finding the person or contacting them. - WiseWoman54

2.