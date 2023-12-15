Woman demands her 'half' of husband's house after he passes away, his GF is furious. UPDATED.

Few situations cause emotional turmoil quite like dividing someone's assets when they pass away.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for forcing a sale of her late husband's home since she still legally owns half. She wrote:

"AITA for forcing a sale of my late husband and his girlfriend's home?"

This has caused a lot of mixed reactions and I want unbiased opinion. Neither me nor my late husband and his girlfriend have any children. I (35F) got separated from my husband (37M) over 10 years ago, unfortunately, he has left me with a lot of debt to pay and in a position where I was nearly homeless. I have only stopped paying the debt off two years ago but there is still a lot of work to improve my credit history.