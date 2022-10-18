21 women share the most insulting 'compliment' they've received from a man.

Sometimes people are actually trying to give a compliment, and other times they're just being a creep. We think most of these people knew better, but here 21 people who shared some of their worst experiences with 'compliments.'

1. totallyrad16

“I bet you were really attractive when you were young.”

Three3Jane added:

Corollary: "You look really good.../pause/...for your age."

2. doubleupontongs

My partner and I were at a higher-end brunch buffet. I behaved as I usually do and our server goes, "Does she usually eat this well, sir?". I was horrified and thought he was referring to a pet animal.