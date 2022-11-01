14 women share the things they want to do without being judged.

Being a woman means constant judgment from society, yourself, and your mother. On a popular Reddit thread, women discuss the things they should be allowed to do without judgment.
What should women be allowed to do without being judged?
I had a therapist tell me "I know you think you're ugly because you never wear makeup" I didn't reply. Then he literally screamed at me "You're beautiful!" But like an angry kind of scream. I NEVER went back.
I don't wear makeup for many reasons. Mostly because I don't want to.
Fart. I once dated a girl who farted one time in front of me and started crying because "it's so gross."
Age in peace.
She should absolutely be “allowed” to have proper-sized pockets in her clothes!