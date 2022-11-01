14 women share the things they want to do without being judged.

Being a woman means constant judgment from society, yourself, and your mother. On a popular Reddit thread, women discuss the things they should be allowed to do without judgment.

What should women be allowed to do without being judged?

I had a therapist tell me "I know you think you're ugly because you never wear makeup" I didn't reply. Then he literally screamed at me "You're beautiful!" But like an angry kind of scream. I NEVER went back.

I don't wear makeup for many reasons. Mostly because I don't want to.

2. snackfood109 says let it rip.

Fart. I once dated a girl who farted one time in front of me and started crying because "it's so gross."

3. Llink3483 says no more serums.

Age in peace.

4. LUFCSteve wants clothing brands to listen.