19 women reveal the most misogynistic comments they've heard from other women.

Mitchell Friedman
Jul 30, 2022 | 7:41 PM
This weekend, an insightful Reddit community called AskWomen posed the question: "What internalized misogyny have you overheard?"

It's a serious question with some interesting answers and perspectives, but you might want the definition before you dive in. A good definition is from Psychology Today, which uses the term "internalized sexism" —

Internalized sexism can be defined as the tendency of some women to regularly put down, make disparaging remarks about, and/or sabotage their own or other women’s and girls’ identity, potential, and success.

That said, here are a few examples shared on AskWomen.

1. From Avamariathe16th:

Oh god. The one that irks me the most and continues to annoy me is the "I'm not like other girls" trope. Sis, it literally could be you. Also thinking that you're a better woman because you dress different or don't have tattoos?! Girl please, just stop it.

