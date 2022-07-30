19 women reveal the most misogynistic comments they've heard from other women.

This weekend, an insightful Reddit community called AskWomen posed the question: "What internalized misogyny have you overheard?"

It's a serious question with some interesting answers and perspectives, but you might want the definition before you dive in. A good definition is from Psychology Today, which uses the term "internalized sexism" —

Internalized sexism can be defined as the tendency of some women to regularly put down, make disparaging remarks about, and/or sabotage their own or other women’s and girls’ identity, potential, and success.

That said, here are a few examples shared on AskWomen.

1. From Avamariathe16th: