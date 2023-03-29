Politician screams about dirty fork, accidentally stabs restaurant employee.

One restaurant employee was shocked when a customer stormed into the kitchen. This was surprising enough, but when they tried to reason with the man, everything escalated. But, this tale also includes a welcome expample of a business standing by their employee.
Once I (22F at the time) was a busser/dishwasher for a local pub that served great food. Really nice place, the owners were wonderful, the bartender was also an owner and they were lovely to work for. If I made a mistake they would give me correction and move on. I had many roles including prep cook, bread baker, etc.
One day I clocked in at 5pm. It was a weird shift because we were hosting a private party for the new mayor's election win. So a lot of 'Important People' were happily mingling, a very busy but happy and overall mellow occasion. We've hosted for this politician before and he always tipped well and his guests were well-behaved.