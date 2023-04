If you're going to stiff your waiter, a little word of advice. Just do it and leave. No need for a self-righteous note. Really. Unless you just want a merciless mocking on the internet.

Tip your servers, folks.

1.) 'After I explained that our pimento cheese is supposed to be 'burnt' since it’s hard fried on the flat top to make it crispy.

She insisted that 'she had ordered it before and it wasn’t like this.' Got the burger and her app comped and still stiffed me.' -- from y2jucj