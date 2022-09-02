17 employees share secrets about their jobs that they aren't allowed to tell customers.

The baked goods aren't actually "baked fresh daily," you can't actually chase anyone out for shoplifting, the vegan face scrub isn't technically vegan--we've all had at least one job that requires bold lies in the name of a paycheck...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is something about the company you work for that they WOULD NOT like the customer to know?" people were ready to reveal the behind-the-scenes secrets about their job that should've been locked behind an NDA.

1.

That our coffee is nothing more than Folgers instant and cinnamon. When people ask about the coffee because it ends up tasting pretty damn good we tell them that we brew it fresh and that we use very expensive coffee beans, it's one fucked up world we live in isn't it? - Past_Present_Fuhrer

2.