'AITA for accidentally letting a group of drunk girls run up a $1,200 bar tab on NYE?'

Had they run up a tab of only a few hundred dollars then tbh you probably should have paid it because your joke COULD have been misconstrued, but this is so over the top that you’re not the AH for refusing to pay.

[deleted] said:

Definitely NTA. Even if they did think that you were paying for drinks they would still be TA because who in their right mind orders 1,200 dollars worth of drinks. I mean, if they woulda come up to me and had like a 20-30 dollar tab it woulda just been easier to pay it but 1,200 is a big no no. So needless to say your definitely NTA.

International-Aside said: