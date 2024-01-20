Woman wants raise, boss does literal spit take. They're shocked when she quits.

My manager told me he believed I deserved it and he’d go to bat for me. After months of following up, getting the run-around, filling out rubrics etc. My feedback was 100% positive, my manager even said “if I could clone 17 of you, I’d hire all of them” “you’re the top performer on our team” etc. but no word about the pay increase.

Finally in June 2023, I reached out above his head to the woman who’d hired me. We hopped on a video call and I told her I was being given the run around about my pay/performance increase for 6 months now and I’d like her to take over my review process.