9 bosses who lost their minds and went off over text.

Over on Reddit's vaunted Antiwork community, employees post the most outrageous text messages from their bosses. Because truly, when you receive a text like this — you want the entire internet to share in your disbelief.
1.) 'Got inspired to share these texts from my last job'
2.) 'Texts I received from my manager tonight...'
3.) 'Inshallah means if God wills it — this guy likes using it instead of yes or no to leave him some wiggle room'
4.) 'Let go from my old company, but receiving texts about the calls I had in my calendar.'
5.) 'Owner texts me on one of my two days off in a row, that I’m not scheduled, asking me to come in. Then a few hours later asks the same for the next day.'
6.) 'Quit my job yesterday due to being told the day before Christmas I have no future at my job, today most the staff where unable to do what I did so I got a lovely early morning text'
7.) 'I WFH and start work at 8. Got back to my desk and received this text as I was logging back into my PC. This infuriated me because I’ve always been rated as an above average worker and also, I was constipated. Not mention it was morning time when most people use the bathroom. Yeah I know, TMI and I should probably eat more fiber but damn!'
8.) 'Today is my one day off work.'
9.) 'Nurse here, texted a mom, and her inner Karen emerged. BTW, it’s her husband she would have to wake up.'