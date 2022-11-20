Coworker secretly throws out colleague's putrid sweater. AITA? 2 updates.

Ah, the office. It's not just the name of a sitcom — some people still go to one! And it seems that for every open office, there's some petty drama brewing. In this case, it's festering. In one small office, one guy's smelly sweater got so pungent that another coworker felt drastic action had to be taken.

The reaction to their Reddit post has been passionate and truly all over the spectrum. Here's what they wrote...

My coworker (55m) has a sweater that he wears everyday at work and leaves in the office overnight. He NEVER takes it home to wash and over the last month it has developed a distinct smell. At first I tried to make innocuous comments to him ("Do you smell something musty?" etc )