10 managers having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad weekend.

Every so often we like to check in with the internet's most passionate collection of fed-up employees, the folks who post to Reddit's Antiwork forum. Because the sheer amount could overwhelm the community completely, posts of text messages are only allowed on Sundays. As it turns out, today is Sunday — and we have a few fantastic examples of employers finding out what happens when they push too hard. Documented in cold, hard texts (and a few other stories we couldn't help but include).

1.) The boss who has to insist he doesn't take advantage of people.