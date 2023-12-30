Doordasher sends 3-year-old kid to the door with the food; cute or terrible?

I upped the tip, left a positive review, and even contacted DoorDash to let them know how great the delivery was. I did not mention the kid.

In a company of 100,000,000,000,000 negatives, here's a compliment. Probably made my week.

Although I do question mom's judgment, but hey, it’s not my job to police your parenting skills.

On the one hand, this is patently unsafe. On the other hand, we're hearing from the POV of someone who was obviously charmed.

This is not best practice. But what did the comments say?

PristineDocument6480