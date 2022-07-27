Man asks if he's wrong to bring his own bowl to party in case guests don't wash hands.

If you're a germaphobe, you might be right to be one nowadays. Still, people get super annoyed with individuals who are careful about health and germs. Why is that? Is it ever okay to judge someone for being cautious when it comes to illness? When this man brings his own dipping bowl to a work party and gets judged for it, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

chipdipthrowaway123 writes:

"AITA for bringing my own dipping bowl to my coworkers party?"

My coworker invited me to his NBA finals viewing party few days ago. He kept hyping up his wife's world famous bean dip. The thing is that I don't trust people washing their hands.