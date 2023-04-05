Babysitter tells parents they still have to pay her $480 for canceling. AITA?

But, it is an incredibly important service. Parents are entrusting someone with complete care for their children while they are away. One woman with 10 years of childcare experience agreed to watch a friend's children while they were out of town. In order to do so, she had to take off work. But, the payment they agreed upon would cover the shifts she missed. But then, when the canceled with her last minute, and she was unable to get her shifts back, she demanded payment. The parents strongly decline.
5 months ago, a friend of a friend “Claudia” asked me if I could watch her sons while she and her husband attended a wedding out of state. She wanted me to stay 3 days, 2 nights. I babysit a lot to supplement my income and was interested.