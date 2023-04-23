Someecards Logo
Hero employees who reached their breaking point and quit on the spot.

Mitchell Friedman
Apr 23, 2023 | 4:07 PM
By now you probably know that Reddit's r/Antiwork community is the place to go for stories of entitled bosses and toxic workplaces. But truly, in this world, nothing beats a good quitting story. The following (former) employees all quit in different ways, but each story has one thing in common — they reached a breaking point, and they said goodbye on the spot. Not always that politely.

1.) "In a meeting I told my boss my workload was too large, he responded by adding more workload. I resigned as he said that." -- from Willbily

I was a construction manager for a very high end construction company in Asheville, NC. For a year I had been telling my boss, the VP in charge of my division, that my workload was too large. That’s not good because it means delays and mistakes.

A workload too large for a construction manager is catastrophic to the construction company but also to the clients, subcontractors, designers, real estate agents, banks, etc. I had told him in person and in writing, multiple times.

