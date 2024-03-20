'I'm a nanny and I think my boss is tracking me.' UPDATED 3X and CONCLUDED

I think my boss may be tracking me.

This is really weird to post, and I feel crazy for even thinking it. But so many weird things have happened over the past month I've been working for this family, I feel like I need a second opinion or someone to tell me if I'm going crazy.

Like I said, I've worked for this family since just before the new year. They have two kids, 2 and 8. I know they have trackers sewn in to the 2 year old's diaper bag and the 8 year old's backpack, she told me about them and I obviously have no issue with that. The kids are great, MB (Mom Boss) is a single mom who seemed really lovely from our first few meetings.