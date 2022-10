Look for a business on Google and you're bound to find a mix of reviews. Rarely, however, do you see a specific employee called out by name. When you do — you know something's going to go down (and that it's probably someone's career). On the Google review page for a car dealership in the Dallas area, a familiar name kept coming up. In two reviews, the attitude of a certain "Derrick" clearly needed an adjustment.

The first one-star review set a precedent: