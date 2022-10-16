Manager demands employee keep camera on at all times during work hours.

Here's a new twist on work from home. One employee, who has worked entirely remote throughout the pandemic and ever since, got an interesting call from their manager. The manager explained, in no uncertain terms, that for the next two weeks the employee's camera had to stay on throughout the entire workday. Needless to say, a new benefit of this employee's job is anxiety.

In Reddit's Antiwork subreddit, the employee posted that their "manager wants to 'see my face' while working remote."

I work 100% remotely in public accounting. A typical day for me is working independently for the most part, while myself and my team make ourselves available for any phone calls, web meetings, and emails needed throughout the day.