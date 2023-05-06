Manager fires employee; so his friend nails the interview just to send a message.

Here's what we love on the internet: bad bosses and sweet and/or petty revenge. On Reddit's notorious Antiwork community, a story's going viral this weekend that combines all of the above. Go ahead and give this man a standing ovation when you're finished reading. OP writes:

To set the stage, a coworker (let's call him Bob) was fired a couple of months ago. Bob oversaw a pretty large team, was well liked by everyone (in and outside of his team), and generally was seen as the ideal employee.

Unfortunately, the only person that didn't agree was Bob's boss (John) — it's not exactly clear why John didn't like Bob anymore, but he claimed Bob wasn't meeting his deadlines/goals and fired him.