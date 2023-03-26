People whose NDAs got voided share dirt on their former bosses.

This past week, the National Labor Relations Board clarified that "employers cannot include blanket non-disparagement clauses in their severance packages, nor demand laid-off employees keep secret the terms of their exit agreements," according to VICE. In other words: companies cannot force employees to keep their mean thoughts to themselves (in some cases — be careful!).

In the wake of news, Reddit celebrated with an Ask Reddit post prompting employees to share the dirt on their former employers.

"Blanket NDAs are now illegal. What can you finally tell us about your former employer?"

1.) From crackpotpourri:

They bought back a sh**load of shares from employees under the pretense of “we know the extra cash is better now than later!” and then went public shortly thereafter.