'Anti Work' Reddit mocks Elon Musk for laughing at Twitter's welcome email.

The news that Elon Musk finally bought Twitter brought a torrent of headlines and worries, from those concerned about content moderation, to those speculating on political ramifications, to those who can't believe someone spent $44 billion for Twitter.

But today, Reddit's infamous "Anti Work" community — the place where people commisserate and post grievances about their work conditions — got ahold of one Elon Musk tweet in particular.

Elon Musk posted an automatic email he got upon joining Twitter officially.