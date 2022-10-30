Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
'Anti Work' Reddit mocks Elon Musk for laughing at Twitter's welcome email.

'Anti Work' Reddit mocks Elon Musk for laughing at Twitter's welcome email.

Mitchell Friedman
Oct 30, 2022 | 6:58 PM
ADVERTISING

The news that Elon Musk finally bought Twitter brought a torrent of headlines and worries, from those concerned about content moderation, to those speculating on political ramifications, to those who can't believe someone spent $44 billion for Twitter.

But today, Reddit's infamous "Anti Work" community — the place where people commisserate and post grievances about their work conditions — got ahold of one Elon Musk tweet in particular.

Elon Musk posted an automatic email he got upon joining Twitter officially.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content