Restaurant's post demanding better tips immediately backfires with angry comments.

You know that old business adage? The one that goes something like, never post on Facebook antagonizing your customers — if you've got your own less-than-perfect business practices? It's not a particularly well-known adage, we'll admit, but it's one that applies almost eerily well to an online controversy that recently went viral on Reddit.

It started when a restaurant owner posted this rant to Facebook:

"We at Fireside Grill understand that times are a little tight right now for a lot of people," wrote the business owner. "Our serving staff included."