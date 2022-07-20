27 servers share the best comeback they used on a rude customer.

The hardest thing about working in the service industry, as any current or former server knows, is dealing with a rude customer who treats you like sh*t for hours and then rewards you for your patience with a 10% tip (the rudest customers are always the worst tippers it's a service industry guarantee). I always dealt with my rage by silently gritting my teeth, smiling, and binge drinking. But there are apparently many servers/waiters who are far braver than I.

Someone recently asked waiters/servers of Reddit: "what is the best clapback you've delivered to a rude customer?" These 27 stories are a server's fantasy come true:

1.) From Levlove: