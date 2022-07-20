27 servers share the best comeback they used on a rude customer.

The hardest thing about working in the service industry, as any current or former server knows, is dealing with a rude customer who treats you like sh*t for hours and then rewards you for your patience with a 10% tip (the rudest customers are always the worst tippers it's a service industry guarantee). I always dealt with my rage by silently gritting my teeth, smiling, and binge drinking. But there are apparently many servers/waiters who are far braver than I.
1.) From Levlove:
Way back in the day when I worked in foodservice we had a customer who got a salad and when she was finished placed one of her hairs in the bowl in order to get it refunded, and got the complementary “I’m sorry” free bakery item. She did this every day. Finally the DM sat down at her table and told her this was her last day eating in the cafe, they would refuse her refund today and refuse her service in the future.