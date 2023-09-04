Woman's neighbor yells at her for wearing scrubs, 'you didn't earn them like a nurse.'

A uniform can act as a quick signal about what you do and who you are. When we see people in certain uniforms on the street, we immediately have a basic idea of their job, and the training it took to get there. However, uniforms are just another form of clothing, which means that anyone can wear them - much to the chagrin of gatekeepers.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for wearing scrubs around the neighborhood. She wrote:
Five years ago, when I was in high school, I got a job as a kennel technician at a pet store. when I got the job, I was told to go get a few pairs of scrubs, and that I need to wear scrubs to work every day. I helped people out around the store just like all of the other employees, but my main job was to help the vet take care of the puppies.
Obviously, the vet did the heavy lifting and I was just there to assist. I don’t know for sure why I was required to wear scrubs when the most medical thing I did was give the dogs their medicine, and I’m pretty sure it was just so the kennel techs looked professional (the owner was a bit pretentious and was always concerned with appearing professional).
Three years ago when I started college, I had to quit my job at the pet store. I was determined to pay my way through college and not take out any student loans, and as much as I loved that job, it did not pay very well. When I quit, I got rid of all of the shirt scrubs, but I kept the pants because as it turns out, nurses have been holding out on us, and scrubs are really comfortable.
I treat them like sweatpants. They are comfortable and just something for me to wear around the house on my day off, but I would never go out in public wearing them. Fast forward to two days ago, when I went out to go check the mail while wearing some of my old scrubs without thinking about it.
Our neighbor who lives in front of the mailboxes was out watering her garden and she perked up when she saw me. She got all excited and told me about how her daughter was a nurse, and how she knew I was in college but she didn’t know I was going to college to be a nurse.
So I of course cut her off and said oh I’m actually in college getting a degree in history and I go on to explain why I had the scrubs and all that. To say she was mad about me wearing scrubs would be an understatement. She compared it to stolen valor, when people dress up like veterans and first responders when they aren’t.
She went on and on about how hard her daughter worked to become a nurse, and that nurses “have earned the right to wear scrubs.” I was honestly a little baffled, because I wasn’t trying to pretend to be a nurse, and now, one of my neighbors who I barely know is lecturing me in the middle of our neighborhood.
She posted on Facebook that afternoon that she saw someone out in public wearing scrubs, and that when she talked to them it turned out they weren’t even a nurse. It was very clear that she was talking about me, but I do appreciate that she said it was a stranger at a grocery store since she is friends with a lot of the people in our neighborhood.
I didn’t even consider that I could be in the wrong until I saw how everyone who was commenting on her post was agreeing with her. So am I the AH?
namesaremptynoise wrote:
NTA.
Your neighbor is gatekeeping pants.
KAL515 wrote:
NTA. There’s a reason anyone can just go out and buy scrubs: There are no qualifications for wearing them. You could’ve just as easily been a dental office receptionist or work at a spa.
teanailpolish wrote:
NTA. The spa I go to, they all wear scrubs. The vet techs and receptionist wear scrubs. It is hardly just a medical professional thing. Your neighbour complaining about stolen valor dilutes actual stolen valor.
klouds77 wrote:
NTA. As a nurse, your neighbor can go f herself. There are plenty of other professions that use scrubs outside of nursing. She should also think about finding more substantial things to do with her time. One of the best things about being a nurse is that I basically wear my pajamas to work. I know people who wear scrubs for comfort with no profession at all that requires them.
You can wear whatever you want. Scrubs aren’t restricted to the nursing profession (many other professional fields use them) and anyone can buy them or wear them. Wearing scrubs should not in any way prompt anyone to assume you’re a nurse.
If you were wearing a white coat with “Dr. So and So” embroidered on it and a stethoscope around your neck that would be different, but when it comes to your situation, your neighbor ITA and should not comment on your non-specific clothing choice. She’s showing her ignorance if she thinks only nurses wear scrubs.
I work with incarcerated populations mostly, but also homeless and substance use populations (some of my patients fall into all three of those categories) and half of my patients show up in scrubs 😂In fact, the inmates uniforms are scrubs!! Keep wearing your comfy scrubs. Your neighbor can either learn something or continue showing her ignorance in public and on social media.
Alarming_Reply_6286 wrote:
I feel the same way about people (like me) who wear running sneakers with no intention of ever running. Anywhere. Ever...fake b@st@rds! /s
Kidding aside... What a weird thing to get upset about. NTA.
OP is NTA, she just has a weirdly irritable neighbor.