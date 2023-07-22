The 5 most satisfying quitters of the summer (and their truly enraged bosses).

Everyone loves a good quitting story. For us, we love them so much that, every so often, we feel it's necessary to check on Reddit's Antiwork community to find the most outrageous ones. If you've never visited, this is the holy gospel of glorious quitting tales.

1.) 'My boss was mad at me for posting online how much I make per hour and threatened to fire me, so I quit.'

Jacq1987

As of yesterday I just quit my job at the grocery store deli that I worked for. I made 12.50 an hour and was talking on Facebook about how hard it is to live, especially as a single mom, only making about 450 a week.