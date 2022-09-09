15 funny and relatable posts about everything that makes work toxic.

If the pandemic has had any effect on work culture besides the ubiquity of work from home, it has undoubtedly been its effect on our memes. Whereas work-related tweets and internet memes once focused on the banal existence of the office, they now focus on the dystopian reality of its worst corporate vices. Not to say they're any less relatable.

The Anti-Work subreddit was perhaps the first foray into this kind of meme, but many of the community's finest have apparently branched off into-not-to-be-missed Work Reform subreddit, where top posts take on trendy terms like "quiet quitting" and "hustle culture."

It helps to have some sense of the vocabulary. Quiet quitting is a term used by employers to denigrate employees for not working hard enough. Hustle culture refers to a value system that prizes working yourself to the bone.

It's okay, you don't have to be an expert. If you've been alive this past year — or ever — you'll get the jokes and pithy truths that make up today's memes.