Bar owner refuses overtime, so manager maliciously complies him into ruin.

Reddit's Antiwork community rarely gets visitors from across the pond. But, apparently, word has spread of this community — made for owner-bashing and worker-vents — and a British pub manager dropped in to to share their own tale of revenge. He wrote:

'My boss stopped paying people so I shut his pub'

I used to manage an amazing pub/restaurant back in my old city. It’s a 16th century coaching inn that had recently had a multimillion pound refurb.

I more or less got on with the owner but I knew he could be a bit of a tool so I kept my eye on him. I hired all the staff and worked closely with them, they were all 18-25 and I was early to mid 30’s at this point so I saw them as kids that were my responsibility.