Woman asks if she's wrong for quitting job over something she saw on Facebook.

Is there anything more satisfying than telling your a-hole boss to "take this job and shove it." For most of us, it's only a daydream, but for Reddit user u/Dazzling-Insect-2530 it was a reality.

After seeing a photo of her cruel boss living it up on Facebook, she had had enough of his bad behavior and quit her job on the spot. Now, she's wondering if she made the right decision.

She's asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for quitting my job?"

She writes:

I (21F) just quit my job of two years because of a situation with my boss. I want to add that my day off has always been Wednesday.Well, I got a call from my boss at 9:00 am on Wednesday to see if I could cover his sister-in-law's shift because she wasn’t feeling good.