Woman asks if she's wrong for quitting job over something she saw on Facebook.

After seeing a photo of her cruel boss living it up on Facebook, she had had enough of his bad behavior and quit her job on the spot. Now, she's wondering if she made the right decision.
She writes:
I (21F) just quit my job of two years because of a situation with my boss. I want to add that my day off has always been Wednesday.Well, I got a call from my boss at 9:00 am on Wednesday to see if I could cover his sister-in-law's shift because she wasn’t feeling good.
Normally I would go into work on my day off to cover anyone who couldn’t make it, but this was 30 mins before the store would open and we have to be there at 9 am to get the store ready. Also, I didn’t have time to take my son (3yo) to daycare.