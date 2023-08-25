Woman tells friend to 'suck it up' after she complains about vibe at fancy work event.

Going to a work event is very different than going to a big party in your free time. At a work event, you have to keep a certain level of professionalism and presence that isn't required when you're letting loose with your friends. For this reason, mixing worlds can be really difficult.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if he was wrong for telling her friend to 'suck it up' when she expressed discomfort at a work event. She wrote:

'AITA for telling my friend it was too damn bad she was uncomfortable?'