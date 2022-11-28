High-earning mom called 'cruel' by husband for returning to work in person.

Childcare is a huge deal, especially for working parents. Some people have a lot more options than others, and this is a story about those blessed with such. Here's a new mother's post, asking the internet to weigh in on her marital dispute:

AITA (Am I the A-hole) for not taking the option of working from home?

Life_Detail4527 writes:

I work for a tech company. My husband is an aspiring author. He has had some success and we hope for more in the future. When I got pregnant I negotiated a full year of maternity leave with my employer. I would not lose seniority or miss out of certain aspects of profit sharing.