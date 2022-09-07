OP asks if his wife can get fired for looking up co-workers' personal info at work.

"Can my wife get fired for this?"

My wife works in the HR department of a university. She confessed to me today that, using her work computer, she checked the school’s database to see what some of the salaries of her co-worker’s are, including her boss’.

She was not authorized to do this. She can look up other employee salaries only if she gets a legitimate request from a third party that needs to verify income of a school employee.

Her boss found out from the IT department that my wife’s user name and pass was connected with the unauthorized searches. He called her to a meeting and asked my wife if she did this. He said she wouldn’t be fired. Right away she got very nervous and denied it.