OP asks if his wife can get fired for looking up co-workers' personal info at work.

My wife works in the HR department of a university. She confessed to me today that, using her work computer, she checked the school’s database to see what some of the salaries of her co-worker’s are, including her boss’.
She was not authorized to do this. She can look up other employee salaries only if she gets a legitimate request from a third party that needs to verify income of a school employee.
Her boss found out from the IT department that my wife’s user name and pass was connected with the unauthorized searches. He called her to a meeting and asked my wife if she did this. He said she wouldn’t be fired. Right away she got very nervous and denied it.
She looked up the salaries to see if she was getting paid fairly in comparison to others, and also out of curiosity. She admits what she did was wrong and has been feeling horrible. I am very upset with her as well. This wasn’t the smartest thing to do from a work computer.