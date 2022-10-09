Woman calls waiter racist because he won't make dish without 'allergen.'

My dad is an immigrant and he has worked hard to support our family. He saved for years to open his own restaurant and I work there.

We had a family come in last night, twelve people from grandparents to a child in a high chair.

When I came back to get their order everyone knew what they wanted except for one woman. She was polite and asked me questions about the ingredients of several dishes. After I answered she said that she was very allergic to one of the common ingredients.

We have had this happen before and my dad actually has several menu items that do not contain this ingredient and we keep the prep quarantined so we can get it ready in a timely manner.