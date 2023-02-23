17 TSA agents and passengers share the weirdest item that's gone through security.

Everyone dreads the painfully inefficient process or airport security whether it's taking your shoes off, wondering if your suitcase has to go in a separate bin, or watching someone in front of you move at an impressively slow pace...

Employees get the pleasure of enduring a completely different set of torturous tasks and bizarre experiences, though. So, when a Reddit user asked, "Airport security personnel, what is the weirdest thing you have seen inside the passengers' luggage?" TSA agents and airport employees everywhere were ready to spill their secrets.

1.

Lawnmower engines or scooter engines in their carry-on baggage. - drbluetongue

2.

My child once packed a ziplock full of sand in her suitcase. Turns out on X-ray this looks like a bomb. Also turns out her sand was full of rotten seaweed and tiny little (dead) sea creatures. Opening that bag was like the bog of eternal stench. Three airports we hauled that damn bag through, and then I made her throw it away. - PotsPansAmsterdam

3.