19 bartenders reveal the most annoying things that customers always do.

Working behind a bar can be an extreme test of endurance, patience, and how long you can stand on your feet while fake-smiling at a customer who thinks they're the first to ask, "what's your favorite cocktail to make?"

So, when a Reddit user asked bartenders everywhere, "what is something that we do at bars that pisses you off?" people who work in the service industry were ready to vent about the "just surprise me" Karens of nightlife.

Good for you, you know my name, please stop yelling it out from across the bar as I am serving other guests! This includes my best friends, my hugest pet peeve! - IT_Bartender

Haggle. Seriously, I don't own the bar and I'm not in any position to give you discounts without taking it from my tips. - Phr4gG3r

