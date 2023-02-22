19 bartenders reveal the most annoying things that customers always do.

So, when a Reddit user asked bartenders everywhere, "what is something that we do at bars that pisses you off?" people who work in the service industry were ready to vent about the "just surprise me" Karens of nightlife.
Good for you, you know my name, please stop yelling it out from across the bar as I am serving other guests! This includes my best friends, my hugest pet peeve! - IT_Bartender
Haggle. Seriously, I don't own the bar and I'm not in any position to give you discounts without taking it from my tips. - Phr4gG3r
If you know the bartender don't be a d*ck and expect to be served first and get free drinks etc. if you're a real mate and don't pressure me i'll give you all the sh*t I can get away with, if you ask I'll say no (probably because I have to because asking outright is just a dumb way to get caught anyway) - qwertylaura123