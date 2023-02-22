Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
19 bartenders reveal the most annoying things that customers always do.

19 bartenders reveal the most annoying things that customers always do.

Taylor Brown
Feb 22, 2023 | 3:09 PM
ADVERTISING

Working behind a bar can be an extreme test of endurance, patience, and how long you can stand on your feet while fake-smiling at a customer who thinks they're the first to ask, "what's your favorite cocktail to make?"

So, when a Reddit user asked bartenders everywhere, "what is something that we do at bars that pisses you off?" people who work in the service industry were ready to vent about the "just surprise me" Karens of nightlife.

1.

Good for you, you know my name, please stop yelling it out from across the bar as I am serving other guests! This includes my best friends, my hugest pet peeve! - IT_Bartender

2.

Haggle. Seriously, I don't own the bar and I'm not in any position to give you discounts without taking it from my tips. - Phr4gG3r

3.

If you know the bartender don't be a d*ck and expect to be served first and get free drinks etc. if you're a real mate and don't pressure me i'll give you all the sh*t I can get away with, if you ask I'll say no (probably because I have to because asking outright is just a dumb way to get caught anyway) - qwertylaura123

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content