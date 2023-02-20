18 casino employees reveal the things customers aren't supposed to know.

Watching people lose after betting on a big risk or win more money than you've ever make in your life with one pull of a Wheel of Fortune level is a unique whirlwind of a career...

So, when a Reddit user asked casino workers everywhere, "what are some things that we patrons may not know about casinos?" dealers, bartenders, and managers of the tables and slots were ready to reveal their industry secrets. No, you don't get carefully chosen to win a jackpot based on your outfit, whether or not it's your birthday, or how much fun you're having.

1.

I worked at casinos in Atlantic City for most of my life. If you're looking to get free shit from them, it doesn't necessarily matter how much you spend but that you consistently spend a relatively high amount every time you walk in the door.